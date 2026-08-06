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Home / Jalandhar / ABVP honours meritorious students at Hoshiarpur felicitation ceremony

ABVP honours meritorious students at Hoshiarpur felicitation ceremony

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:47 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Guests on stage during the ABVP-organised event in Hoshiarpur.
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hoshiarpur, honoured around 400 meritorious students from nearly 40 educational institutions across the district at a felicitation ceremony held at the Shri Hemraj Kapoor Memorial Auditorium of DAV College here.

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Students from Class X, Class XII, colleges, universities and coaching institutes were felicitated for their outstanding academic performance. The programme aimed to encourage academic excellence and inspire students to pursue their goals with dedication and discipline.

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RSS Punjab Prant Pracharak Narendra was the chief guest. Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna, former Punjab minister Tikshan Sood and DAV College Managing Committee president Dr Anoop Kumar were among the distinguished guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Narendra urged students to use education for nation-building and social service, saying that the true purpose of life lies in contributing to society. Avinash Rai Khanna described ABVP as a platform for developing leadership, character and nationalism among youth, while Tikshan Sood highlighted its role in nurturing social responsibility.

Dr Anoop Kumar stressed that citizens should remain equally conscious of their fundamental duties along with their fundamental rights. A large number of educationists, principals, teachers, parents and students attended the programme.

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