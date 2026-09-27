ABVP seeks probe into LPU, Chitkara incidents

Taking note of the campus protests and unrest at Chitkara and Lovely Professional University, the ABVP has demanded a probe into the incidents at the universities.

In a press release issued here today, an ABVP leader said, "The ABVP views the recent incidents at Chitkara University and LPU with seriousness. It is essential to have timely and verified information regarding issues concerning the safety of students, especially female students. The incidents of violence and vandalism amid the situations arising at both universities are unfortunate. A swift and impartial investigation into the entire sequence of events must be conducted to reveal the actual facts."

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The ABVP release further stated action must be ensured in line with a 'zero-tolerance' policy regarding women's safety. A prompt and impartial investigation, handled with sensitivity, must be conducted into the allegations concerning a female student at LPU, and if the offense is confirmed, strict legal action must be taken against the guilty.

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Jaskaran Bhullar, Punjab state secretary of the ABVP, said, "The actual facts regarding the incidents at Chitkara University and LPU must be brought to light quickly. No negligence whatsoever can be tolerated regarding issues of female student safety."

Ankit Bidhan, student union president, Punjab University, said, "The situation of doubt and confusion that arose at Chitkara University must be taken seriously. It is the administration's responsibility to provide timely and verified information to students."