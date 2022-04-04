Academicians raise concerns over New Education Policy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 3

A convention against the New Education Policy (NEP) -2020 was held by Punjab Students Union under the banner of Kul Hind Sikhiya Adhikar Manch at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall on Sunday. The key speaker on the occasion was Bhagat Singh’s nephew and historian Prof Jagmohan Singh.

Various educational, teachers, students, literary organisations’ representatives as well as scholars, professors and members of the academia offered support to the issue and spoke on issues concerning the dilution of education system in the country. Members raised concerns about the changing pattern of education which was devised to serve the rich and increasingly alienate the poor and the marginalised from their right to education, eventually targeting their rights to raise their voices in society.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Jagmohan said as per the NEP, there will be rapid privatisation, commericialisation and saffronisation of education in the country.

He said even though the country’s education system is already unable to children from the poor and middle class families, with the new education policy, even the elementary education of the children will be rendered impossible. He said many kids will thus miss out on education altogether. —