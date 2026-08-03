Accepted premium, issued policy, can’t deny claim later: Jalandhar consumer panel

In a ruling that could offer relief to families facing insurance disputes after the death of a policyholder, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company to pay over Rs 4.36 lakh to a legal heir after his accident claim was rejected because the policy had been issued in the name of his deceased father.

Advertisement

The commission held that an insurer cannot accept the premium, issue an insurance policy and later reject a claim on the ground that the policy remained in the name of a deceased person. It observed that if the insurer believed such a policy could not legally be issued, it should not have accepted the premium in the first place.

Advertisement

The case was filed by Suresh Kumar of Talwan village in Jalandhar district. According to the complaint, his father Gian Chand, the registered owner of a Toyota Fortuner, died in 2017. While renewing the vehicle's insurance in February 2022, Suresh claimed that he had submitted his father's death certificate and requested that the policy be issued in his name. However, the insurer issued the policy in the deceased owner's name after accepting a premium of Rs 69,826.

Advertisement

The vehicle later met with an accident in September 2022. Although the insurer surveyed the damaged vehicle, it later rejected the claim, stating that neither the insurance policy, nor the vehicle registration had been transferred to the legal heir.

Defending its decision before the commission, the insurer contended that the complainant had failed to comply with the policy conditions requiring transfer of the policy after the death of the original insured person and had not given a satisfactory response to the show-cause notices issued before the claim was rejected.

Advertisement

Rejecting the insurer's stand, the commission said the company had failed to prove that the complainant had concealed his father's death or obtained the policy through fraud. It also observed that after accepting the premium and issuing the policy, the insurer could not later avoid liability by citing the policy's continued existence in the name of the deceased owner.

Calling the rejection of claim a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice, the commission directed the insurer to reimburse Rs 4,06,017 towards repair expenses, pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. It further ordered that if the amount is not paid within 45 days, the repair cost will carry 9 per cent annual interest from November 15, 2022, the date on which the claim was rejected.