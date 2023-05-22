Accidents snuff out 3 lives in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 21

The occupant of a Tata-470 loaded with cattle was killed while two others were injured when the vehicle overturned after its tyre burst near the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Saturday evening. A youth riding a motorcycle who saw the mishap stopped to help the occupants of the four-wheeler. Meanwhile, a speeding truck hit him and he also sustained injuries. The three injured youth were identified as Shakeel Ahmed, Tarik Ahmed (Tata-470 occupants) and Ranjit. They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case and kept the body of the deceased, identified as Darbara Singh, in the hospital mortuary after post-mortem examination conducted at the local Civil Hospital.

In another accident, an unidentified 65-year-old man was run over by a running train near Phagwara railway station last night. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the man was crossing the railway track. GRP has kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital for identification after post-mortem examination.

In the third accident, the pillion rider of a motorcycle was killed on the spot when a speeding school bus hit the bike near village Sangatpur on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Pal, a resident of village Akalgarh. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and sent the body to the local Civil Hospital for autopsy.