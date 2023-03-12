Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 11

Two days after being booked by the police in a child sexual abuse case, 25-year-old Balveer, a resident of Kot Mohalla, died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence on Saturday morning.

As per information, the Division No. 5 police on Thursday had registered an FIR against three persons, including Balveer, for allegedly sodomising a 12-year-old boy at Basti Sheikh on Holi. The father of the victim in his complaint to the police had alleged that three persons on the pretext of playing Holi, sexually abused his son and when he confronted them, they ran off.

However, the family of Balveer alleged that their son was implicated in the case as he had a personal enmity with the complainant. They said after the police booked Balveer on the charges of sodomising the boy, he got into depression and was not talking to anyone. They said when they went to see him in his room today morning, his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Accusing the police of implicating their son in the case in connivance with the complainant, the family members of Balveer, along with other residents, blocked a road leading to their locality by staging a protest. They did not lift the protest for hours until the police reached the spot and assured them of action against the complainant.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Bhupinder Singh said on the complaint filed by Balveer’s family, a case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the father of the minor.

In the sodomy case, the ACP said on the basis of the medical reports of the minor, investigation would be carried out.