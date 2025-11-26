Accused sent to 9-day police remand in teen murder case

The Jalandhar police have secured a nine-day remand of Harminder Singh Rimpy (45) in connection with the attempted sexual assault and murder of a teenage girl in the Basti Bawa Khel area on Saturday evening.

Since his arrest by the police, Rimpy had been admitted to the Civil Hospital as he had suffered grievous wounds upon being thrashed by angry residents of the locality. He was arrested by the police last evening and produced before the duty magistrate today.

On Saturday evening, Rimpy had tried to hide the body of the victim in his washroom for over six hours. He had managed to keep away everyone from his place, including victim's mother, brother, neighbours and even the police, saying that she did not come to his place on that fateful evening. After the neighbours in the presence of the police had barged in and recovered the victim's body, he had to suffer everyone's wrath and was badly thrashed. The police had a tough time taking him away.

The police said they did not have received details of the post-mortem of the girl about sexual contact or her strangulation with any wire or a rope. BJP leader and president of the Mahila Morcha, Punjab, Jai Inder Kaur visited her place on Tuesday and expressed sympathy with the grieving mother.

Three days since the incident, Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur also met the victim's mother and assured her of justice. She also told her that all those cops who were negligent would face action. On Monday evening, she had shuffled the SHOs to ensure that they did not become complacent and got into a more active mode.

Meanwhile, ABVP women activists, led by lawyer Tamanna, held a protest on the issue at Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk. They even went to the place of the victim and demanded the dismissal of the cops who could not trace the victim in time despite clear indication of her presence at Rimpy's house. "There was a possibility of her survival had she been recovered by the police in time as per clues obtained from the CCTVs", the activists said.

CP meets victim's mother

