Achievers group wins key posts in Gymkhana Club elections in Jalandhar

The Achievers Group emerged victorious in the Jullundur Gymkhana Club Elections 2026, with its candidates winning the key posts in the keenly-contested elections, the results of which were declared late on Sunday night.

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Amit Kukreja has been elected Honorary Secretary, Dheeraj Seth Junior Vice-President and Saurabh Khullar Treasurer.

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The contest was primarily between the Achievers Group, backed by AAP leader Nitin Kohli, and the Progressive Group.

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Kukreja raked in 2003 votes to defeat Progressive Group's Vijay Sahdev, who secured 344 votes. With a winning margin of 1,659 votes, Kukreja recorded the highest margin among the winners.

For the post of Junior Vice-President, Dheeraj Seth received 1,549 votes, winning by 486 votes against the Progressive Group candidate advocate Dalit Chhabra.

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Saurabh Khullar won the Treasurer's post with 1,569 votes, while Progressive Group's Gurdarshan Singh Kochhar received 1,061 votes.

The position of Joint Secretary had already been secured by Achievers Group candidate Harpreet Singh Goldy after the Progressive Group candidate Anu Matta withdrew her candidature citing health concerns.

The Executive Committee positions were won by Vipin Jhanji, Shalin Joshi, Nitin Bahl, Shalini Kalra, Zubin and MB Bali, among others.

Voting was conducted through ballot boxes, with polling beginning at 8 am and concluding at 5 pm in the evening.