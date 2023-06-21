Act against power theft during fairs, Punjab CM urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Royal Club, a social organisation, has raised concerns about rampant power theft occurring during fairs, religious events, and political gatherings. The organisation brings to light the alarming trend of individuals directly tapping into power supply lines without obtaining any permission or approval from the power corporation, resulting in significant financial losses to the department.

Suraj Birdi, general secretary of the club, emphasised the need to address this issue promptly. He requested that the responsibility of monitoring and preventing such malpractices be entrusted to the junior engineer (JE) or sub-divisional officer (SDO) in charge of the respective jurisdiction.

“To deter potential offenders, it is important that an official announcement be made and published in leading newspapers, informing the public that prior approval from the power corporation is mandatory for organising any fair, religious, or political event. Failure to comply will lead to severe consequences, including the registration of electricity theft cases, imposing hefty fines, and possible legal penalties,” he added.

Club members said if power corporation took action in this regard, and a check was kept on the power supply in such events, this would discourage individuals from daring to engage in such unlawful activities, ensuring the protection of both the Electricity Department’s finances and law-abiding consumers who bear the burden of these losses unjustly.

Further highlighting the national and vital importance of electricity as a valuable asset, the organization points out the unfairness of its misuse during multi-day fairs. “While event organisers readily make payments to various service providers, including tent suppliers, food caterers, DJs, and sound system providers, they often neglect their responsibility towards the Electricity Department”, the members added.

In the letter, they insisted on strict and exemplary action against those who blatantly and audaciously tap into power supply lines, emphasising that such measures are in the best interest of the public. They urged the CM to take immediate action, particularly with the approaching fair season. They recommend directing the junior engineers, sub-divisional officers, and enforcement teams concerned to actively identify and apprehend defaulters.