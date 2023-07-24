Act brought shame to nation: Congress leaders

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 23

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and senior Congress leaders Tirlochan Sund, Gurjit Walia and Parminder Mehta have strongly condemned the inhumane and shameful incident involving women in Manipur.

“It is extremely shameful and condemnable that such heinous acts are committed against women,” said MLAs Dhaliwal and Chaudhary.

“The Manipur incident has not only brought shame to the state, but also to the entire nation,” they said.

Congress leaders Sund and Mehta demanded that immediate action should be taken to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. Meanwhile, Taraksheel Society Punjab leader Jaswinder Patwari also strongly condemned the brutal act in Manipur.

He alleged that the government had been deliberately ignoring the hooliganism in Manipur for the past two and a half months. Manipur Chief Minister’s statement regarding this incident was completely irresponsible.

