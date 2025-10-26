Acting is like studies, you never stop learning, actor Shehnaaz tells students

Distinguished alumna and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill returned to her alma mater Lovely Professional University (LPU) to inaugurate the university’s annual fest, ‘Magnitude 2025’.

Shehnaaz was welcomed by the university leadership, including Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor and Col Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor, celebrating her journey from a dedicated student to a national star.

Overwhelmed by memories, Shehnaaz shared, “The moment I entered LPU, I kept showing my team my hostel, the mall, the hospital and especially block 14 where I attended my BCom classes. It was a wave of nostalgia.” She fondly recalled participating in LPU’s Youth Vibe Festival: “I remember wanting to perform so badly and when I finally did during the final stage, the host asked who should win and the entire crowd shouted ‘Shehnaaz’. That moment is still inked in my heart.”

Gill also revealed that her first professional break came at LPU. “While participating in an event, one of the judges offered me a music video and that’s where my journey began. I’ve never looked back since,” she said.

During her visit, Shehnaaz spoke about her upcoming movie, Ikk Kudi, which revolves around the theme of marriage and carries a strong message for young women. “It’s a story very close to my heart. It emphasises how important it is for every girl to be sure about her partner before marriage, to ensure her life will be one of respect and happiness,” she added.

Gill drew parallels between acting and academics. “Acting is like a study. You can’t stop learning. You have to be an avid learner, constantly observing people and honing your craft. It’s a field that demands continuous dedication,” she said.