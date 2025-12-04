Action against owners of bike with modified silencers in Nakodar

In an intensified crackdown to address the ongoing traffic congestion in the city, DSP, Nakodar, Onkar Singh Brar on Wednesday spearheaded a comprehensive operation against traffic violations across Nakodar.

SHO Harminder Singh Sandhu along with Traffic Inspector Hardeep Singh and police teams carried out extensive checking in all major markets of the town to curb the issue of wrong parking, which has emerged as one of the major causes of traffic disruption. Officials confirmed that immediate legal action was taken on the spot against violators strictly in accordance with the law.

As part of the focused initiative, the police also held a special meeting with principals and staff members of various educational institutions.

Following the meeting, special nakas were set up near these institutions, leading to the issuance of multiple challans, especially against riders of Bullet motorcycles fitted with illegal modified silencers used to create firecracker-like sounds. The authorities stated that heavy fines were imposed to stop the growing practice of illegal silencers that pose a threat to public safety and peace.

Moreover, during the campaign, the police simultaneously initiated public awareness efforts in the city’s marketplaces, educating residents and commuters about proper parking, mandatory use of standard number plates, and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations for ensuring smooth vehicular movement.

The DSP emphasized that such enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to ensure long-term traffic discipline and to maintain law and order within the city.