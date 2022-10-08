Active in three districts, two arrested with stolen vehicle

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, october 7

The city police have arrested two persons who were involved in vehicle thefts in Jalandhar, Jalandhar rural, Hoshiarpur, Goraya and Ludhiana. The police also recovered a stolen vehicle and spare parts of another stolen vehicle along with a gas cutter and an LPG cylinder from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Harpal Lal, a resident of Santokhpura in Jalandhar, and Vijay of Vinay Nagar here. Police officials claimed they received information that both the accused would be coming towards Doaba Chowk from Pathankot Chowk side to sell spare parts of stolen vehicles. Thus, acting on the information, they stopped the car in which the accused were travelling, and succeeded in arresting them.

The police claimed both the accused were also involved in the vehicle theft case reported on October 3 at Aman Nagar. Besides, they confessed to have stolen 24 vehicles so far and used to sell the spare parts of the vehicles to a scrap dealer in Lambra here in Jalandhar. The police, meanwhile, also raided the premises of a scrap dealer, and recovered the spare parts of the vehicles stolen from Aman Nagar.

The police said the accused were produced in a local court, they had been taken in remand to investigate their involvement in other cases.