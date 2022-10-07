Activist attempts suicide outside Phagwara SP office

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 6

An animal activist, Nidhi Walia, poured petrol on herself in front of the SP office on Thursday after the Phagwara police got vacated from her a plot where she was taking care of animals.

The police action came after the plot owner, Ramesh Lal, lodged a formal complaint on September 28. Nidhi, who was running the shelter under

the Animal Saviour Organisation, alleged that Ramesh had provided the piece of land to the organisation in Kirti Nagar to take care of the animals,

but he came to her on September 21 and asked her to vacate the plot.

A team of 16 members was taking care of four cows, one blind horse, 24 injured

stray dogs and several birds in the shelter.

After she failed to follow the orders, the police took possession of the land from her. Upset at the action, Nidhi protested in front of the SP office with her colleagues and attempted suicide.

Alleging that all the animals and birds were left without care, she announced a protest on Friday. She also demanded an investigation into the case. Dera Chief Baba Ajit Singh, Joga Singh of Mandhali village and Nihangs have extended their support to Nidhi.

Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said he had only called the activist for an investigation and the accusations made by her are false.