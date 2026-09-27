Activist flags ‘illegal felling’ of trees at three locations in Jalandhar

The issue of alleged unauthorised cutting and lopping of trees in Jalandhar has once again come under the spotlight, with complaints being filed before the Chief Minister’s office, the Principal Secretary concerned, the Municipal Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner.

The complaints, submitted by social and environmental activist Tejasvi Minhas, highlight three separate incidents in Gurjepal Nagar, Doordarshan Enclave and Gian Nagar, where mature trees were allegedly cut or severely lopped without authorisation.

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According to the complaints, a mature tree was allegedly removed in Gurjepal Nagar, 25 to 30 trees were cut in Doordarshan Enclave, and a mature tree was drastically pruned in Gian Nagar.

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In Gurjepal Nagar, a mature tree was allegedly cut to facilitate the construction of an office on the main road leading from Cool Road towards the railway crossing. Minhas alleged that the tree was extensively lopped on September 20 and completely removed during the intervening night. The complainant also sought verification of the construction activity at the site and whether the necessary permissions for tree felling had been obtained.

In another complaint, Minhas alleged that at least 25 to 30 mature trees, including several Ashoka trees, were cut in Doordarshan Enclave on September 17. According to the complainant, the trees stood along the outer boundary of a house and were not obstructing the proposed road project. It further claimed that the homeowner had opposed the cutting of the trees. The complainant also alleged that the timber was removed from the site and sold, and that residents faced pressure and threats to prevent them from raising objections.

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Meanwhile, in Gian Nagar, a mature tree was allegedly subjected to severe pruning. The complainant stated that the tree’s canopy, branches and foliage were removed, leaving only the main trunk. Minhas sought an immediate inspection of the site and verification of whether permission had been granted for such extensive cutting.

“These are not isolated concerns about a few branches being trimmed,” said Minhas. “The complaints involve mature, fully grown trees being cut or severely mutilated at different locations in Jalandhar. In one instance, around 25 to 30 mature trees have reportedly been cut, while in another, a mature tree has been reduced virtually to its trunk. I have approached the highest authorities concerned so that each case is independently inspected, the facts and permissions are verified, and appropriate action is taken wherever illegal tree cutting is confirmed. Mature trees take years to grow, and their loss cannot simply be reversed.”

Responding to the complaints, Dilip Kumar, Horticulture Expert with the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, said, “We have received the complaints, but owing to the ongoing Sodal Mela, notices have not yet been issued. These will be issued on Monday. Strictest action will be taken against violators.”