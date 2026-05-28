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Home / Jalandhar / Activist flags missing green cover on Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch

Activist flags missing green cover on Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch

Seeks plantation, long-term maintenance of green belts, shrubs and trees along highway corridor

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:49 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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With summer temperatures already rising by 2–3 degrees in April and May, a Jalandhar-based activist has flagged the complete absence of a green belt along the Jalandhar–Phagwara stretch of NH-44, saying it is contributing to oppressive heat conditions.

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Tejasvi Minhas has raised concerns regarding the deteriorating condition of greenery and plantation infrastructure along the NH-44 stretch between Jalandhar and Phagwara.

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In a representation submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and others, Minhas has demanded immediate restoration, plantation and long-term maintenance of green belts, shrubs and trees along the highway corridor.

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The complaint highlights that large portions of the central dividers and designated plantation zones on NH-44 have turned barren or are poorly maintained, despite originally being developed with extensive green buffers. It adds that several stretches now lack proper vegetation, irrigation systems and upkeep, leaving behind dried shrubs and empty patches along the highway.

The complaint noted that plantation along dividers serves both environmental and road safety functions by reducing high-beam glare from oncoming traffic. The absence of dense vegetation, it said, is increasing commuter discomfort and safety risks while contributing to rising temperatures, dust pollution and ecological degradation.

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The representation further points out that the lack of maintenance amounts to negligence of environmental and maintenance obligations associated with national highway infrastructure projects. It calls for an immediate survey of all barren stretches between Jalandhar and Phagwara, followed by a time-bound plantation drive before and during the upcoming monsoon season.

Among the key demands raised are installation of proper drip irrigation systems, plantation of native and climate resilient species, development of dense median vegetation for glare reduction, deployment of dedicated horticulture maintenance teams and periodic survival audits to ensure accountability and proper utilisation of public funds.

Minhas has also sought a publicly available restoration and maintenance roadmap from the NHAI along with timelines and action taken reports. Copies of the complaint have reportedly been marked to the multiple authorities, including officials of the NHAI, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Punjab Pollution Control Board and district administration authorities.

The issue comes amid increasing concerns regarding declining urban and roadside green cover across Punjab and the need for sustainable infrastructure management, particularly ahead of the monsoon plantation season.

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