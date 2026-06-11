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Home / Jalandhar / Activist flags severe pollution in Bist Doab Canal in Jalandhar

Activist flags severe pollution in Bist Doab Canal in Jalandhar

Writes to CM, seeks urgent inspection and clean-up

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jun 11, 2026 IST
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Severe pollution in the Bist Doab Canal distributary passing through Jalandhar has prompted a fresh complaint to the Chief Minister.

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Once a clean water channel where people used to bathe, the canal has now turned into an eyesore, with pollutants, effluents and plastic waste flowing through it.

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Social and environmental activist Tejasvi Minhas has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking urgent intervention to address the worsening condition of the canal, which passes through Gadaipur, Maqsudan, Mithu Basti, Basti Bawa Khel and Gakhlan.

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Popularly known as the DAV College ‘nahar’, the canal has deteriorated over the years due to rampant urbanisation and dumping of waste along its banks, now among the most polluted stretches in the district.

Minhas has called for a comprehensive inspection of the canal and removal of the accumulated waste in it. He also raised concerns over the use of polluted water for agricultural purposes under the state’s surface water project, warning of possible contamination of the food chain.

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In his representation, he alleged that large quantities of garbage, plastic and polythene have accumulated in the canal, while untreated sewage from residential areas and possible industrial effluents are being discharged into it.

He said the canal, being part of an important irrigation network, poses serious risks to crops, groundwater, public health and the environment due to contamination.

The representation has been marked to the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Water Resources Department, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, and the district administration.

The activist has demanded a joint inspection of the entire stretch, scientific testing of water samples, identification of pollution sources, removal of waste and strict action against violators. He has also sought accountability and long-term measures to restore and protect the watercourse.

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