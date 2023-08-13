Activist writes to administration over deplorable condition of Kapurthala gaushala, seeks action

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Jalandhar-based animal lover Deepak Jyoti has written to the Kapurthala district administration seeking action to protect cows living in alleged deplorable conditions at the Kamalpur gaushala in Kapurthala. Jyoti alleges the cow shelter is in dire need of green cover or trees. In the absence of trees, cows have no place to take shelter but sit in the sun. There is no enough green fodder for the cows, leading to sometimes death of several cows at the gaushala.

In his complaint to the Kapurthala DC on the issue on August 2, Deepak Jyoti wrote, “I am writing this to you with regard to the condition of cows at the Kamalpur gaushala in Kapurthala. There is no enough food and fodder for cows. The diet for only eight days is left now whereas the stock should ideally be at least for two months. They are not getting green fodder for the last few months as well. There is no tree or shade available for them for the last 14 years. There is no salt and white crystalline (chuna) available for them. Water remains accumulated for days leading to marshy land where cows get stuck. Please look into the matter and do the needful at the earliest. Please plan to get some trees planted and get their fodder stock loaded at the earliest.”

Notably, the gaushala is spread over 9 acres and has over 300 cattle in it.

Jyoti said, “On Saturday itself, I found some dead cows during my visit. My only request is that green fodder is provided to the cows and the conditions be bettered so that the weak or unhealthy cows are at least able to stand on their feet.”

Rajinder Gupta, a Kapurthala resident, who runs a cow shelter in Kapurthala, said, “The gaushala was set up in 2014 and was being run by the administration. The administration pools in all the funds for it and the animal husbandry department provided medical care.

On my recent visit on Saturday and on last Sunday, I saw collapsed and dead cattle on the premises. Due to a huge sewage pond on the premises, it also fills with water during the monsoon. The gaushala has no green cover to provide shade to cattle except a shed and there is no green fodder. Without fodder cows will die. We have brought the issue to the notice of the DC some days earlier. There are ample cow cess funds in the district to pool in for the gaushala. We tried plantation drives of hundreds of trees at the gaushala years ago, but those trees died due to lack of maintenance. We request the district administration to heed our requests.”

Kapurthala DC Capt Karnail Singh said, “The issue has been brought to my notice and we are on it. Immediate fodder to the cows is being provided and teams of the animal husbandry also visited the site today. All other issues raised regarding the cow shed are promptly being addressed.”

Was set up in 2014 The gaushala was set up in 2014 and was being run by the administration. The administration pooled in all the funds for it and the animal husbandry department provided medical care. — Rajinder Gupta, a resident

#Kapurthala