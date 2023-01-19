Activists threaten protest over ‘fleecing’ by schools

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 18

Workers and office-bearers of Lok Hit Sangharsh Morcha under the leadership of morcha president Jarnail Nangal submitted a letter directed to the Chief Minister, Education Minister and Deputy Commissioner Kaputhala — to Phagwara Tehsildar, urging the government to stop the fleecing of parents by private schools.

Jarnail Nangal said private schools were increasing tuition fee every year and were charging various types of other charges such as computer fee and activity charges from parents. Also, private schools prescribe books that were only available in certain shops.

The morcha leader also demanded that strict instructions should be issued to private schools that they should provide school ties, belts and logos to children at a reasonable price. He warned that if the government and administration did not stop these private schools from fleecing parents, then they would start a fierce struggle in the near future to stop this loot.