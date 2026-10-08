Ad agency alleges illegal flexes on 230 MC unipoles

An advertising agency from the city, which has a seven-year contract with the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar (MCJ), has approached the authorities alleging large-scale violation of its advertisement contract by some religious groups. It has alleged that 230 out of 254 unipoles that it had erected had been covered with illegal flexes causing it a huge revenue loss.

In a representation submitted to the MC Commissioner, Nishant Mittal, owner of Creative OOH, which operates advertising sites under the DBOMT contract, alleged that nearly 100 per cent of the company’s operational advertising sites had been covered or occupied by unauthorised religious and political flexes. The company claimed that advertisements displayed on several sites had been torn, damaged, defaced or completely covered. The affected displays allegedly included advertisements issued by government departments as well.

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Citing the near-complete disruption of its inventory, the company has sought a waiver of licence charges for September and October for the allotted outdoor media devices (OMDs). It has also reserved the right to seek proportionate remission for any continued disruption, extension of the affected period and compensation for demonstrable losses. Creative OOH pays about Rs 1.4 crore annually to the MCJ under a contract valued at Rs 13.71 crore per year.

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The agency alleged that various groups had installed their own flexes on the advertising structures without its consent or authority. It further claimed that its employees faced threats and intimidation when they attempted to remove the unauthorised material or prevent its installation, making it unsafe for staff to act without administrative and police support.

The complaint comes during the peak festive advertising season of September and October, when demand for outdoor advertising space is typically at its highest. Mittal said the unauthorised occupation of sites had already started affecting client relationships and business commitments.

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The company also pointed out that it had invested more than Rs 15 crore in developing and installing the advertising structures under the project, which would ultimately become the property of the MCJ. Despite being deprived of commercial use of the sites, it said it continued to incur expenditure on electricity, salaries, repairs, maintenance and mounting operations.

Seeking immediate intervention, the agency has asked the MCJ to coordinate with the police wherever required and remove all unauthorised religious and political flexes from its allotted OMDs. It has also sought restoration of the sites to a commercially usable condition.

The company has requested the Commissioner to treat the matter as “most urgent”, saying that the festive period could see further unauthorised occupation of the sites.

Senior Deputy Mayor Balbir Singh Dhillon said, “On our part, we had convened a meeting on the issue calling the advertisement agency owner and the leaders from religious groups who have covered the unipoles. We have asked the representatives of the community to get the flexes removed but they have so far not done anything”.