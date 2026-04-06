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Home / Jalandhar / Adampur AAP ex-block president joins BSP

Adampur AAP ex-block president joins BSP

BSP to stage rallies in Malwa from April 9

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:54 PM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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BSP Punjab president Dr Avtar Singh Karimpuri with party leaders addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Monday.Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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AAP former constituency coordinator and block president from the Adampur constituency Boota Singh Patara joined the BSP in the presence of BSP state president Dr Avtar Singh Karimpuri on Monday.

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Adampur is now being nurtured by party general secretary Balwinder Kumar, who had recently got appointed as the halqa in-charge. Patara said he and his associates worked very hard to bring AAP to power but AAP did not value grassroots workers like him. He said he felt that the BSP was working for the welfare of all sections of Punjab through its strong cadre in the state and hence decided to join the BSP along with his associates.

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Karimpuri said the BSP had organised a massive rally in the Doaba region on March 15 at Behram, Banga constituency, on the birth anniversary of the party’s founder Sahib Shri Kanshi Ram, and now rallies were being started in the Malwa region. BSP will hold rallies in Malwa -- on April 9 in Budhlada, April 10 in Nihal Singh Wala (Faridkot), April 11 in Ferozepur, and April 14 in Dhuri, the constituency of the Chief Minister of Punjab. On the same day, a rally will also be held at Talwandi Sabo.

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