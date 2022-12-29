Adampur cops arrest 2 persons with heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

The Adampur police arrested two persons with 15-gm heroin and 20,000 drug money on Tuesday. A police party during patrolling near the Haripur turn on the Alwalpur road, came across two persons standing near a scooter which was without registration number and a motorbike. On seeing the police the duo tried to flee from the spot.

On being nabbed by the police on suspicion, they were identified was Somnath, a resident of Murar in Kapurthala and Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Adampur in Jalandhar. When Somnath’s scooter was searched, 10-gm heroin and Rs 5,000 were recovered. As much as 5-gm heroin and Rs 15,000 drug money were recovered from Tarlochan’s motorbike. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Adampur police station.