Adampur MLA-DSP faceoff continues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

The spat between Adampur Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli and DSP Sukhnaaz Singh which started yesterday has failed to get over.

Kotli alleged that the DSP was making Congress supporters and workers from the area wait for long and was not even properly listening to their grievances. He said when he went along with a party worker to the DSP’s office, he was meted out the same treatment. “This is discriminatory since we are from the Opposition. The DSP cannot misbehave with an MLA”, he alleged. The DSP has termed all allegations against him as baseless.

Kotli called in all the party leaders and workers and they started a dharna outside his office yesterday which went on for a few hours. The party leaders, including Amritpal Bhonsle and Ashwin Bhalla, re-assembled outside the DSP’s office again today. SP Sarabjit Rai reached the dharna site and tried to pacify both sides but to no avail.

The MLA finally announced that since he has a meeting with Governor Banwari Lal Purohit scheduled for tomorrow morning, he would take up the matter there as well as in the Vidhan Sabha special session slated for next Monday.

The Congress MLA said his meeting with the Governor pertains to issues of delay in payment of SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme and inaction of the Punjab government over the issue of use of fake SC certificates for getting jobs.