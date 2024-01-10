Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 9

Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Dr Amit Mahajan today asked district officials to gear up for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

Tableaux on various themes will also be part of the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Dr Amit Mahajan asked officials to make requisite arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements and other facilities during the R-Day function.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema will be the chief guest of the district-level function and hoist the National Flag at the stadium.

Presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for Republic Day in the DAC complex, the ADC said contingents of the Punjab Police, Punjab Home Guards, NCC (boys and girls) among others would participate in the march past during the function.

He said a committee had been formed to decide the cultural items that would be performed by students of various schools and colleges of the district. He said tableaux on various themes would also be part of the event.

Apart from cultural items, a PT show would also be organised. As many as 2,000 students would be participating in the function. The rehearsals will be held from January 15. The ADC also asked the officials to make requisite arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements and other facilities during the R-Day function.

He asked the Municipal Corporation to ensure proper cleanliness around the function venue. He also asked the District Mandi Officer to ensure the availability of the drinking water in the mega event.

Mahajan asked the Health Department to depute medical teams along with medicines and ambulances to facilitate people during the event. He asked the PSPCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the celebrations.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jai Inder Singh and MC Joint Commissioner Puneet Sharma.

