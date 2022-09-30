ADC: Don't hold DMCs, degrees of students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

Stressing that the SC Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme should be implemented properly, Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Amit Sareen on Thursday directed educational institutes not to hold the degrees and details marks certificates of students.

During a meeting with the principals and representatives of educational institutes, and members of Students Sangarsh Morcha here at the District Administrative Complex, ADC (G) Sareen also asked the institutes not to take any university registration fee from students under the Post¬-Matric Scholarship Scheme. The ADC said all eligible students could be registered on the portal till October 10.

Sareen said educational institutes should ensure the constitution of grievance redressal committees in their institutes to resolve issues. The educational institutes are mandated to provide a monthly progress report of these committees with the administration for which the District Social Justice and Empowerment Officer is the nodal officer. Sareen also asked the authorities of educational institutes to refund the security deposited by the students for different sessions.