ADC: Financial independence ensures women empowerment

Jalandhar, June 10
Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal on Friday advocated for financial independence of women for their empowerment. She was addressing youths during a counseling and registration camp organised by the District Bureau of Employment and Entreprises at the Old Town Employment Office at Improvement Trust building, Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara.
During the camp, she encouraged all women candidates to become bread earners, as financial independence is the first step towards true women empowerment.
Jeevandeep Singh, EGSDTO, PCS (Allied), and Dr Varun Joshi, Placement Officer, briefed the registered candidates about Mission Khaki, and guided them about how to crack upcoming government job exams.
The “Mission Khaki - Kar har maidan fateh” is a novel initiative of the Kapurthala district administration, the aim of which is to ensure maximum selection of aspirants to the posts of constable and head constable in the Punjab Police. Dr Jassal also handed over an identity-cum-registration card for the mission to aspirants and encouraged them to be the best versions of themselves.
Further, for easier accessibility and better facilitation of Phagwara candidates, the Old Town Employment Office will be open every Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, at Improvement Trust building in Hargobind Nagar. The candidates were requested to kindly make a note of the same and avail all services of the District Bureau of Employment and Exchange from there.
