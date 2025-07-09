ADC holds meeting to review monsoon preparedness, prevent disease outbreaks

In a proactive move to combat seasonal health challenges during the monsoon, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Akshita Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday to assess monsoon preparedness and coordinate efforts to prevent disease outbreaks across the region.

Advertisement

The meeting, held at the District Administrative Complex, was attended by senior officials from the Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO), and the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Panchhat. The primary focus was on strengthening preventive mechanisms to curb the spread of waterborne and vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera and gastroenteritis, which typically surge during the rainy season.

Dr Akshita Gupta underscored the critical importance of timely intervention and inter-departmental coordination to safeguard public health. She directed the Municipal Corporation and rural bodies to intensify sanitation drives, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging. “The elimination of stagnant water is essential to prevent mosquito breeding. Regular fogging and targeted spraying of larvicides must be conducted in vulnerable zones without delay,” she stated.

Advertisement

To raise public awareness, the administration will launch a series of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns. These initiatives aim to educate residents on safe hygiene practices, the use of clean drinking water and effective mosquito prevention measures.

In addition, the Health Department has been instructed to ensure the adequate supply of essential medicines and to organise health camps in high-risk areas. Special emphasis will be placed on early detection and treatment to avoid complications and community transmission.

Advertisement

A dedicated helpline number — 1800 137 7776 — has also been activated to enable residents to report issues related to poor sanitation, water accumulation or potential mosquito breeding grounds.

The ADC called upon all officials to operate in “mission mode” and maintain seamless coordination at the field level. She also appealed to the public for active participation, urging residents to keep their surroundings clean and avoid water stagnation in containers, coolers and household waste.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment, Dr Akshita Gupta concluded, “Phagwara is fully equipped to tackle the monsoon season, but collective action is key. With the cooperation of citizens and prompt administrative action, we can ensure a safe and disease-free environment for all.”