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Home / Jalandhar / ADC orders swift disposal of mutation cases in Kapurthala

ADC orders swift disposal of mutation cases in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:19 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sukhwinder Singh Bal on Friday directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates and Tehsildars to resolve pending mutation cases on a priority basis and ensure speedy implementation of public welfare schemes across the district.

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Chairing a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex, the ADC assessed the progress of various government schemes and administrative works with all SDMs and Tehsildars. He made it clear that delays in matters concerning public welfare would not be tolerated and instructed officials to expedite disposal of long-pending mutation cases.

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He also asked officers to accelerate work under the Svamitva Yojana so that residents living within the Lal Lakir limits in rural areas could receive ownership rights of their properties at the earliest.

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Reviewing encroachment warrant cases related to the Panchayat Department, the ADC directed officials to complete all legal formalities within the stipulated time frame. Issuing special instructions regarding distribution of damaged land shares and compensation matters, he said transparency must be ensured in every case. Officials were asked to bring at least one village APR or assessment register during meetings to verify the actual status on the ground.

He further instructed the officers to prepare village-wise beneficiary lists and provide details of how many eligible persons had already received compensation. During the meeting, strict directions were also issued for early submission of utilisation certificates for development funds, completion of tatima incorporation and updating of jamabandi records.

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The ADC urged all officers to complete assigned works within the prescribed timelines so that the benefits of government welfare schemes could reach every eligible beneficiary at the grassroots level.

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