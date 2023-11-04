ADCs take stock of stubble burning in Nakodar, Phillaur

Tribune Reporters

Phagwara, November 3

Additional Deputy Commissioner VS Bajwa (Development) and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jasbir Singh (Urban Development) took stock of stubble burning scenario in the Nakodar and Phillaur sub-divisions today.

Presiding over the meetings, they asked all cluster/nodal officers in the sub-divisions to galvanise all resources and ensure that farmers do not burn the stubble at any cost.

The ADCs said the officers must visit every village to check the situation. The peasantry was asked to make extensive use of the available agricultural machinery provided by the Agriculture Department for effectively managing stubble without resorting to burning. They said those violating the orders must be penalised.

Bajwa said one case of stubble burning was reported in Nakodar and the erring farmer had been challaned. All cluster/nodal officers in the sub-divisions had been told that the next 10-12 days were crucial and they should take immediate action against the offenders.

SDM Irwin Kaur told officers that the pollution control board was sending satellite images of stubble burning, which should be reported immediately.

The ADCs said active involvement of farmer groups, cooperative societies and panchayats could help in eliminating the menace. They also asked SDM Irwin Kaur and SDM Amanpal Singh to honour progressive farmers for their contribution to curb stubble burning by utilising subsidised machinery.

