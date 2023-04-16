Addiction a mental illness, can be treated: Counsellor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 15

The Fatehgarh De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre today organised an awareness seminar on drug addiction at Ch Balbir Singh Public School, Hoshiarpur. Counsellor Sandeep Kumari noted that drug addiction is a mental illness which is treated free of cost across health institutions of the Punjab Government. “The World Health Organisation defines drug addiction as a chronic disorder, a long-term disease that occurs repeatedly,” she explained. She added, “Tobacco is the gateway to drugs. Teenagers are also indulging in them these days, so we need to be aware.”

Counsellor Parshant Aadia said it was possible to treat addiction. He said it was treated free of cost by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab. He said that the under the direct supervision of psychiatrist, drug addiction patients are treated. He said that drug addiction is a recurring long-term disease. He explained, “While undergoing treatment for drug addiction at Center Civil Hospital, Dasuya, and in Hoshiarpur, patients are detoxified for 15-21 days. After that, patients are kept at Government Rehabilitation Centre in Fatehgarh, Hoshiarpur, for 90 days, under the supervision of the medical officer and health staff. Individual counselling, group counselling, spiritual counselling, family counselling, meditation, exercise, yoga, sports, volleyball and badminton sports are all available there for the patients.

Besides, the OOAT clinics have been opened by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of Punjab, in which free treatment is provided to the patient.