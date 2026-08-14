ADGP Rao reviews I-Day security arrangements

ADGP Nageshwar Rao, Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau and Satinder Singh, Commissioner of Police, along with Manpreet Singh Dhillon, DCP Investigation and Parminder Singh, DCP Headquarters, visited Guru Gobind Singh Stadium to inspect the ongoing preparations and security arrangements for the Independence Day function on August 15.

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During the visit, detailed arrangements relating to the parade, other programmes, movement of spectators, parking, entry and exit arrangements and overall security arrangements were reviewed. The ADGP and CP directed the officers concerned to ensure that there is no lapse in security during the August 15 celebrations and that complete alertness, coordination and preparedness are maintained at every level. They stated that all necessary security arrangements are being ensured by Jalandhar police to conduct the Independence Day celebrations in a peaceful, safe and orderly manner.

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Rao chaired a review meeting with officers along with other Gazetted Officers (GOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of Police Commissionerate Jalandhar. During the meeting, various security aspects related to the main August 15 function were reviewed in detail, including security arrangements, traffic management, VIP movement, parking arrangements, route security, crowd management and security of sensitive locations.

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Satinder Singh inspected security arrangements across different areas of the city. He reviewed police presence and alertness at shopping malls, sensitive locations, government buildings, crowded areas, major roads, important locations and areas associated with the Independence Day celebrations. Police deployment at these locations was ensured and the personnel deployed there were briefed and given necessary directions regarding security arrangements. He also took a flag march through the main bazaars of the city along with other officers.

SSP Rural directs officers to step up I-Day vigil

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A special review meeting was held to assess and strengthen security arrangements in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15, under Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural.

The meeting was attended by Vineet Ahlawat, IPS, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Mukesh Kumar, PPS, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), along with all Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers of the district.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the security measures required for the smooth, peaceful and secure conduct of Independence Day functions across the district. SSP Jalandhar Rural directed all officers to remain vigilant in their respective jurisdictions and ensure complete preparedness to deal with any situation.

Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP Jalandhar Rural instructed officers to intensify special nakabandis, flag marches, night domination operations, anti-sabotage checks and patrolling activities across the district. He further directed that special attention be paid to sensitive locations, government establishments, educational institutions, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and other crowded public areas.

The officers were instructed to carry out thorough checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, maintain strict surveillance and take immediate action on any suspicious activity. Station House Officers were also directed to strengthen public confidence through regular flag marches and community interaction programmes.

The SSP emphasised the importance of effective traffic management, emergency response preparedness and close coordination among various departments. He stated that security arrangements are being continuously reviewed at all levels and that every officer must perform his or her duty with utmost dedication, professionalism and alertness.

Reiterating the commitment of Jalandhar Rural Police towards public safety, the SSP appealed to the public to immediately inform the police about any suspicious person, object, or activity so that timely action can be taken.