Aditya Jain scores a hattrick in DBA polls

Winning the post of the president in the Jalandhar District Bar Association elections for the third time in a row on Friday, Aditya Jain has surprised the entire legal fraternity.

He has won with a margin of 285 votes, polling 1,056 votes out of the total 1,838 votes. Rattan Dua, who had contested the poll fiercely giving a tough fight to Jain, has polled 771 votes. Eleven votes were declared invalid.

For the post of secretary, Rohit Gambhir managed a one-sided victory, polling 1,116 votes. His rivals Tarsem S Taak and Harsh Bhatt could poll only 408 and 311 votes, respectively. Ram Chhabra, whose poster campaign outdid others, polled 1,119 votes for the post of senior vice-president against his rival Harinder Pal S Narula. The latter trailed by 690 votes.

There were four contestants for the post of junior vice-president but Suraj Partap Singh has won, polling 845 votes. His closest rival Pardip Kumar Sharma trailed by 483 votes, Rajnish Sidhi got 274 votes and Vipan Kumar Khaira could grab only 231 votes.

For the post of joint secretary, Sahil Malhotra clearly stood out polling 1,463 votes against his rival Mohammad Sajid, bagging only 340 votes. There were four candidates for the post of assistant secretary, of whom Sonalika emerged a clear winner, polling 635 votes. Talwinder Singh polled 493 votes, Jasbir Singh got 372 votes and Vinay Sabharwal was the last among the lot at 314 votes.

Seven executive members who have got elected included Amanat Bhagat, Mehul Khanna, Neha Attri, Paras Choudhary, Payal, Prabhu Dhir and Vijay Mishra. There were 11 candidates in the fray, including Mumtaz, Sonam, Tajinder Singh and Mohammad Rafiq Azad.