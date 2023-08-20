Administration, people prevent breach

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 19

The vigilant district administration as well as the villagers along the Sutlej acted promptly to prevent a breach in the Dhussi bundh at Mirzapur village here today.

As the increase in volume of water in the Sutlej started eroding Dhussi bundh near Mirzapur village, Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, along with SSP Akhil Choudhary and ADC (G) Rajiv Varma, other officials and local residents immediately swung into action.

They started strengthening the sensitive site to thwart the breach, which could flood several nearby villages.

DC Randhawa and SSP Akhil Kumar said in wake of the opening of floodgates at Bhakra Dam, the district administration, police and villagers had been keeping a close watch on the bandh for the past couple of days.

ADC Verma said Daryapur, Bharta, Wazidpur, Burj, Phambra, Kharkuwal, Khoja and Tajpu villages were also on high alert. Now, the situation is under control. Improvement Trust Chairman Satnam Singh Jalwaha and Nawanshahr Halka in-charge Lalit Mohan Pathak were also present.

