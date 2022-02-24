Hoshiarpur administration to train 200 youth in food course

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 23

Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait said the District Bureau of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Hoshiarpur, is conducting a six-month free course for youth, who have cleared Class X and are between 18 and 35 years.

As many as 200 youth will be trained in six batches and 30 trainees of first batch of this multi-skill food technician and food processing training course are undergoing the training. The second batch will begin at Garhdiwala in the first week of March.

The youths will be trained in making jams, jelly, pickles, marmalade, slices, bread, cakes, toast juice etc. An allowance of Rs 2,500 per month will also be given to the trainees, whose family members have a labour card. Upon completion of the course, candidates can start their own business and the trained candidates will be assisted in getting employment in food processing factories.

Riyait said all interested boys and girls who want to apply for this course should contact the DBEE of the District Employment Office, Hoshiarpur. One can apply online by downloading the mobile app on the Play Store. The last date of applications will be February 28. For more information, candidates can contact the Punjab Skill Developer Mission, Hoshiarpur, on mobile number 77173-02471 from 9 am to 5 pm.