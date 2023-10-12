Administration welcomes CRPF’s all-female bikers in city

Jalandhar, October 11
The district administration on Wednesday welcomed all-female bikers’ expedition rally of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its arrival in the district.
In an event held in the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial, DIG GC CRPF Gurshakti Singh Sodhi, ADC Major Dr Amit Mahajan, CJM Dr Gagandeep Kaur, and others felicitated the bikers.
The rally was started from Srinagar on October 3 and would reach Gujarat to disseminate the message of the slogan ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. A total of 84 women bikers, including 21 female band candidates participated in the rally.
The ADC said that women had been instrumental in the social-economic progress of the country and by ensuring equal participation in decision making process, they could become the lighthouse of the society.
He said the Punjab Government was putting its best efforts for the empowerment of women. He said that this expedition would also help to take the message of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in every nook and corner of the country which would help create a lot of awareness among the people.
Later, the administration also honoured 11 girls who have made significant achievements in various fields during the event which includes Lovepreet, Isha, Sanjna, Ishmeet Kaur, Monika, Khwahish, Pinky, Sanjna, Jaspreet Kaur, Sajalpreet Kaur, and Khushi.
