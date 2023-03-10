Admission campaign under way in govt schools

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 9

An admission campaign is under way in government schools for the new academic session, 2023-24. In this regard today at Hoshiarpur, an important meeting of the heads of secondary and elementary schools was held in Tehsil Hoshiarpur under the leadership of District Education Officer (SE) Harbhagwant Singh and District Education Officer (EE) Er Sanjiv Gautam. The Block Nodal Officer, Block Primary Education Officers, Assistant Block Primary Education Officers, Centre Head Teachers, Head Teachers and School Heads, among others, participated in the meeting.

Helpline available The School Education Department, Punjab, has issued a special helpline number to make the admission process smooth. The state government has created an ideal educational environment in schools for multifaceted development of students

Addressing the meeting, the Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (SE) said that the admission campaign is in full swing in the district. He said that government schools have been developed on very modern lines. Therefore, efforts should be made by school heads and teachers to create a public movement to boost enrolment in schools. He said that five schools of eminence have been started in the Hoshiarpur district and online admission is under way. Hoshiarpur District Education Officer (EE) Er Sanjeev Gautam said that the School Education Department, Punjab, has issued a special helpline number to make the admission process smooth. The state government has created an ideal educational environment in schools for multifaceted development of students. He said that the department has recruited new staff in schools on a large scale and the infrastructure has been strengthened. He appealed to the school principals to work regularly with effective planning to make the admission campaign a success.