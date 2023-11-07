Admn, Agri Dept teams make round of Kapurthala villages

Ashok Kaura

Kapurthala, November 6

To avert cases of stubble burning, teams of the district administration and agriculture department are visiting villages to motivate farmers to check the practice which has led to farm fires getting doused at more than 60 places.

As many as nine teams were making rounds of the villages to keep a close vigil. The teams, including 41 cluster officers at the sub-division level and 190 nodal officers, have been acting according to the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh pointed out that the district administration was providing requisite machinery to the small and marginal farmers so they could manage the crop residue in their fields. He said these machineries were being given through cooperative societies and farmers’ groups without any charges on priority basis.

The farmers can contact agriculture officers, district administration and agri-experts to get the straw managed in their fields instead of proceeding to set the crop residue on fire, the DC said.

Meanwhile, SDM Lal Vishwas Bains along with other team members visited villages Kanjali, Kokalpur, Bija and Kapurthala Sarki to check such cases. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Naresh Gulati said the teams visited villages like Talwandi Chaudhrian, Pandori, Janayak Block, Sultanpur Lodhi, Gaji Gudana, Hambowal, Mander Bet, Sher Sanghowal, Kamalpur, Begowal, Bholath, Nadala and Harbanspura to motivate farmers against farm fires. He said yesterday, the teams got farm fire doused at more than 50 places and the process would continue in the days to come.

