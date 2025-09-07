Admn carries out emergency response drive, urges public to keep roads clear for services

The district administration has intensified emergency response operations in the rain-affected areas of Kapurthala, treating the situation with urgency.

Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal, informed that the water level in the Beas River is currently at 1.72 lakh cusecs. He assured that the Dhussi Bundh in Kapurthala district remains completely safe and that there is no need for panic among residents.

Panchal stated that a large number of people have already been safely evacuated from impacted areas by SDRF and Army teams. Meanwhile, ration, livestock assistance and medical services are being delivered door-to-door to those still residing in affected homes.

Appreciating the efforts of individuals and organisations supporting the affected population, the Deputy Commissioner said, “I thank the social service organisations and other groups for extending help to the needy in this difficult time.”

He also made a strong appeal to the public to ensure that roads—especially around the Baupur bridge—remain unobstructed for emergency services, including medical teams and rapid response units. “To ensure uninterrupted emergency assistance, vehicles should not be parked on roads. In case of any critical situation, we must be able to reach people immediately with ambulances and other services. Saving lives is our top priority,” he emphasised.

The DC further informed that donors interested in supporting ongoing efforts can contact the district administration via the helpline number 62800-49331. A collection point for materials has been set up at the Market Committee in Sultanpur Lodhi. He added that items received from donors are being systematically distributed by the administration to affected villages based on their needs.

DC assures timely relief, medical aid

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal on Monday said that the Punjab Government and the district administration are conducting large-scale relief operations to support people affected by the recent floods.

He informed that the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments are regularly distributing feed and fodder at Bhim Kadeem and Baupur Kadeem to ensure proper care of livestock. “This will prevent any hardship for the animals owned by the affected families,” he said.

Following the directions of the district administration, health department teams are conducting door-to-door health check-ups in addition to operating relief camps. Free medicines are being provided wherever required.

The Deputy Commissioner added that essential relief items such as pulses, flour, biscuits, milk powder, cold drinks, instant noodles, bathing soaps, mosquito nets, tarpaulins and other necessary supplies are being distributed to families in a timely manner.

He appealed to residents to take only the amount of relief material they truly need, to ensure equitable distribution among all affected families.

The DC further stated that the water level in flood-hit areas has receded considerably, which is a positive sign. “The Punjab Government and the entire district administration stand firmly with the people in this difficult time,” he assured.