Admn holds camps at 1,926 booths for voter mapping under SIR drive

As part of the pre-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) campaign, the administration organised special camps today at all 1,926 polling booths across the district to ensure the mapping of existing voters with the 2003 voter list. During these camps, booth level officers (BLOs) were present at their respective booths to provide necessary information and assistance to voters regarding the mapping process.

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Joint CEO Navneet Kaur Bal inspected various polling booths in Assembly Constituencies 34-Jalandhar West, 35-Jalandhar Central and 37-Jalandhar Cantonment to review the attendance of BLOs and the progress of the mapping work.

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The Joint CEO stated that, in accordance with the Election Commission of India's directives regarding the Special Intensive Revision, special camps have been organised at the booth-level across Punjab today. These camps aim to facilitate the mapping of voters whose 2003 details were not previously available, ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the mapping process. She emphasised that the objective of the SIR is to prepare an error-free and transparent voter list.

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Sharing detailed information about the SIR schedule in Punjab, she said from June 25 to July 24, 2026, booth level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to have voters fill out the required forms. The draft voter list will be published on August 3, 2026 and claims and objections will be accepted from August 3 to September 2, 2026.

She further stated that the process regarding notices and the disposal of claims and objections would be carried out from August 3 to September 28, 2026. The final voter list will be published on October 1, 2026. She also appealed to voters to actively participate in the SIR process and verify their details.

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SDM Jalandhar-1-cum-Electoral Registration Officer (35-Jalandhar Central) Shubhi Angra and Election Tehsildar Sukhdev Singh were also present during the inspection.