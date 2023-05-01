Admn holds cycle rally to ensure maximum voting

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

The district administration in collaboration with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) organised a cycle rally to sensitise the voters to ensure maximum participation in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, to be held on May 10, here today. The event was presided over by the Assistant Commissioner (UT), Major Dr Irwin Kaur, who also flagged off the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Major Dr Irwin Kaur urged the voters to participate in the byelection and said variety of awareness activities were being conducted across the district under the systematic voters education and electoral participation programme so that maximum number of voters could be encouraged to participate in the bypoll.

During the event, the Chief Regional Manager of HPCL, Banay Singh, urged the people to use petroleum products judiciously. The participants were administered an oath to educate people to conserve petroleum products.

As many as 100 cyclists participated in the cycle rally, which started at Basti Bawa Khel on Kapurthala Road and concluded at Kapurthala.