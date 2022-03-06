Admn, NGO join hands to hold camp for PwDs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

To extend a helping hand to the physically disabled persons, NGO Shri SS Jain Conference in cooperation with Jalandhar administration would be holding a special assessment camp on Sunday at Shri Mahavir Jain Bhawan, Kapurthala Chowk from 10am to 4pm.

District Programme Officer GS Randhawa said in the camp a team of experts would assess the extent of disability of the people and prepare a report for distributing artificial limbs, hearing aids, wheel chairs, and Braille Cane to them free of cost. He said after compiling the data a free distribution camp would also be organised in coming days to help the people suffering from any sort of physical disability.

Describing this camp a real service to humanity, DC Ghanshyam Thori lauded the efforts of the NGO Shri SS Jain Conference for holding such a camp which would further change the lives of physically disabled persons. He also said the district administration would extend support and cooperation to the organisation for the noble cause.

Thori appealed to all the PwD persons to participate in this camp so as to take maximum benefit with artificial limbs and aid from the experts. Meanwhile, he asked the officers concerned to disseminate the message of this camp among all eligible beneficiaries.