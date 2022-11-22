Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Following the instructions of the Punjab Government to review arms licences, the district administration has launched a verification drive under which 391 licenses have been suspended.

Urging licence holders to ensure their cooperation to civil and police officials, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaspreet Singh said the verification drive would remain in process. He said there were around 7,000 arms licences issued across the district of which, 391 licenses had been suspended ‘owing to various reasons’. The administration has issued a show cause notice to 438 arms licence holders for not getting their documents renewed on time. The DC said the next course of action would be initiated after receiving their replies.

The DC said on the directions of the state government a verification drive of arms licences was being conducted in the district. He appealed to the license holders to cooperate with the officials.