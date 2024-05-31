Admn takes heat relief measures for voters

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 30

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jashanjit Singh who is the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the elections announced that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements at polling stations to protect voters from the intense heat on election day, i.e., June 1.

The administration has ensured ample provisions for drinking water, shade, toilets, wheelchairs and medical teams. The SDM highlighted the appointment of volunteers and medical teams at each booth to assist voters and address issues that may arise. He urged the voters to cast their votes early in the day to avoid the peak heat hours and ensure a smooth voting process besides appealing them to keep themselves hydrated during the voting process. He also appealed to the residents of Phagwara to turn out in large numbers on June 1, emphasising the administration’s goal of achieving over 70 per cent voter turnout. He encouraged voters to exercise their democratic right and participate actively in the electoral process. “The administration is committed to providing a comfortable and safe voting environment for all voters. We have taken every measure to ensure that the heat does not deter anyone from casting their vote,” he stated. He reiterated the importance of voter participation and the collective effort to achieve a high turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With these extensive preparations, the administration aims to facilitate a smooth, comfortable and efficient voting experience, encouraging maximum voter participation despite the challenging weather conditions.

