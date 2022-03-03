Admn teams meet families of 28 students stuck in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 2

Following the directions of the Ministry of External Affairs, officials of the local administration have been lending healing touch to the families of 28 residents of Nawanshahr district stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

SDM, Banga, Navneet Kaur Bal called on the family of Harpreet Kaur of Chak Mai Dass village and briefed them that the government had already strengthened its efforts to evacuate all the stranded students safely.

The SDM said Harpreet Kaur was now on the Poland border and was constantly in contact with her family. She said Harpreet’s details and those of others stranded citizens of the district had been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and expressed hope that all of them would be back to India soon.

Nawanshahr SDM Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon met the family of Sumit Puri, a medical student stuck in Ukraine, and assured them of full support to them. He said Sumit was now on the Hungry border and totally safe.

The SDM said the administration was working round the clock for the safe evacuation of all stranded citizens of the district. Sandeep Puri, father of Sumit Puri, thanked the administration for supporting them in this hour of crisis and said his son was now safe and would be back soon.

Dhillon also went to the house of Dharam Paul of the local Waheguru Nagar four members of whose family, including a two-day granddaughter, were stranded in Ukraine. The SDM told them that the government was taking all possible steps for their safe return. Paul told SDM Dhillon that his family was out of the war zone and had now reached on the Polish border.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the teams led by SDMs, tehsildars/naib tehsildars had visited the families of all 28 stranded residents of the district, adding that the administration was constantly in touch with them and the MEA regarding the evacuation process and safe repatriation.