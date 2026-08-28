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Home / Jalandhar / Admn to hold ‘Run for Equality’ marathon on August 31 in Phagwara

Admn to hold ‘Run for Equality’ marathon on August 31 in Phagwara

To commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:18 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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To commemorate the 650th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas, the district administration will organise a marathon on August 31 under the theme “Run for Equality”.

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A meeting to review arrangements for the event was held on Thursday at Guru Nanak Stadium, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, SDM Dr Irvin Kaur, District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh and officials of various departments were also present.

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The Deputy Commissioner (DC) said the marathon aims to spread Guru Ravidas’s message of equality, brotherhood, love and humanity among people from all sections of society. Giving details of the route and timings, Bansal said the marathon would begin at 6 am from Guru Nanak Stadium and proceed towards Hotel Ramada on Jalandhar Road. Participants would take a U-turn at the designated point before returning to the stadium, where the event would conclude.

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Drinking water facilities, medical teams and ambulances would be stationed along the route to ensure that participants face no inconvenience. The DC said there would be no age restriction for participation. School and college students, youth, senior citizens, women and people from all walks of life could take part. He said the event was open to everyone and would not only promote Guru Ravidas’s message of equality but also encourage sports, physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

SSP Gaurav Toora said comprehensive traffic and security arrangements would be put in place to ensure the smooth and safe movement of participants.

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