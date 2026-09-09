Adopt new technologies for straw management: Experts to farmers

A district-level camp on straw management was organised at PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nawanshahr, under the direction of the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, Ludhiana, and the guidance of Dr Pardeep Kumar, Associate Director (Training). The programme focused on sensitising farmers and providing them with information on effective straw management practices.

Dr Lekh Raj, Chief Agriculture Officer, attended the camp as the chief guest and shared insights with the farmers. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Director (Horticulture); Dr Kanwaldeep Singh Sangha, Project Director (ATMA); and Kulwinder Kaur, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), also apprised them of various government agricultural schemes.

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During the camp, Dr Pradeep Kumar, Associate Director (Training), shed light on the harmful effects of burning crop residue and emphasised the proper management of paddy straw using agricultural machinery. Along with farming, he appealed to adopt new technologies being recommended by PAU in allied sectors.

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Dr Jaswinder Kumar, Assistant Professor (Agronomy), praised the farmers of the district who contributed significantly to the campaign against burning paddy straw. While sharing technical information on various methods and successful cultivation techniques for sowing wheat by mixing paddy straw into the field, he explained the features and precautions regarding the use of Happy Seeder, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder and Surface Seeder machines.

Dr Baljeet Singh, Assistant Professor (Plant Protection), trained the participants on replacing synthetic inputs with bio-formulations like Jeevamrit and Beejamrit, encouraging chemical-free crop cultivation to ensure toxic-free produce for the community. The campaign also highlighted the broader ecological impacts of soil degradation. Dr Tejbeer Singh (Animal Science) warned farmers about how soil degradation and fertiliser run-off pollute fodder, causing severe reproductive and digestive health complications in farm livestock.

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Dr Rajinder Kaur, Assistant Professor (Home Science), highlighted the activities and self-employment opportunities being offered to the farming community at PAU Krishi Vigyan Kendra. She also spoke about home nutrition gardening.