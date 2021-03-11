'Adopt result-oriented approach in drug de-addiction efforts': Kapurthala DC Vishesh Sarangal

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 30

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Saturday directed Health Department officials to adopt result-oriented approach in drug de-addiction efforts besides focusing on training the youth to shun drugs under the ‘Mission Red Sky’ to make them capable of self-employment.

While visiting the Navjivan Kendra and Navkiran Kendra (de-addiction centre) at Kapurthala Civil Hospital to review the facilities being provided to drug addicts and the success rate of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation of drug addicts, he interacted with the patients admitted to the centre and made them aware of ill-effects of drugs.

He emphasised that more serious efforts should be made for rehabilitation of drug addicts by adopting a sympathetic attitude towards them. He said under the ‘Mission Red Sky’, special attention should be given to placement of drug addicts through employment bureau so that they could contribute to the mainstream of society.

The DC also reviewed the supply of medicines for patients registered with the outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics and said more attention should be paid to counselling of such youths. Dr Sandeep Bhola, in charge of the drug de-addiction programme, said there were 15 OOAT clinics functioning in the district where around 10,000 patients were registered for treatment.

He also announced that the district administration would soon launch a special campaign to make addict youths self-employed by imparting vocational training through ITIs, DBEE etc.

He said the district administration would also seek the cooperation of social and religious organisations to intensify the efforts. On the occasion, SMO Dr Sandeep Dhawan and other health officials were also present.