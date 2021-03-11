Adopt zero tolerance towards 3 Cs: Cops told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor has asked officers to adopt zero tolerance towards three Cs — crime, corruption and criminals — to make Jalandhar a safe city.

Chairing a crime meeting here on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police said ensuring security and safety of people along with maintaining law and order in the city is the chief duty of the police. He said any negligence in this duty was unwarranted and undesirable. Toor reiterated that every officer will be made accountable for any crime in their jurisdiction.

He directed them to lay major thrust on crime prevention and crime detection in their areas. He said crackdown must be ushered against drug smugglers so that not even an ounce of drug was sold in the city.

Toor said every drug peddler must be sent behind the bars for which the police should work overtime with proactive support of public.

He asked the officers to pull up their socks for solving all untraced cases. He said similarly due focus must be laid on maintaining law and order by tightening noose around anti-social elements.

Toor unequivocally said he would not hesitate in taking stern action against officers found diligent towards duty, but those doing good work will be duly rewarded.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Meer Sohail and others were also present on the occassion.