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Home / Jalandhar / Advanced computer lab opens at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

Advanced computer lab opens at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:25 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mayor Vaneet Dhir during the inauguration of an advanced Computer Numerical Control lab in Jalandhar.
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Mayor Vaneet Dhir on Monday visited Mehr Chand Polytechnic College and inaugurated the newly-established advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) laboratory.

He was welcomed by Principal Dr Jagroop Singh, Secretary DAV Ajay Goswami, and the heads of various departments with a bouquet of flowers. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh informed that the laboratory had been established with the support of MM Gupta, owner of Perfect Industry. Perfect Industry donated two working CNC machines to the lab. This facility will greatly benefit students of Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering by providing them with practical training in accordance with current industrial requirements.

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During his visit, the Mayor toured the college library, stress relief room, automobile lab, pharmacy lab, workshops and other departments. He appreciated the facilities and expressed his happiness at visiting the institution. He said that he was pleased to see a polytechnic college in his area serving society by producing highly skilled engineers.

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Ajay Goswami stated that the products developed by students through this lab would be utilised by Ajay Industry. This initiative will help establish a direct link between students and industry, providing them with valuable practical exposure. On this occasion, Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and Ajay Goswami also honoured Mayor Vaneet Dhir. Dr Sanjay Bansal, Dr Rajeev Bhatia, Richa Arora, Prince Madaan and Gaurav Sharma were also present on the occasion.

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