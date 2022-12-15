Adventure Day at Sanskriti KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To toast to the past and for binding energy for the New Year, a one-day Adventure Camp was organised by Rocksport at Sanskriti KMV School for its students from primary grade (I to IV). Students took part in fun games and rigorous tasks like magical maze, burma bridge, mine field, body zorb, laser beam, hamster wheel, hippity hop race, zip line, sport climbing, etc, with a team of certified and trained Instructors. It aligned the students with their natural abilities and helped them master the art of being their most productive selves. It was an enchanting day for all. Principal Rachna Monga mentioned that fun games allow the students to absorb, interact and expand their tacit knowledge and skills and provide an opportunity to escape the mundane of the classroom.

ENERGY CONSERVATION DAY OBSERVED

Innocent Hearts College of Education celebrated National Energy Conservation day on the theme – ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Energy Efficient India and a cleaner Planet’ with the objective of spreading mass awareness about using energy efficiently in our daily life. With the help of working models like solar powered stadium, techno vibes, flywheel, windmill and so on the student-teachers demonstrated the impact of conscious energy conservation on our environment and well-being. Vishali Arora, while elucidating the importance of energy conservation, noted that most widely used sources of energy take thousands of years for formation. Sakshi Thakur represented videos of scientific simulation. Hitu Sharda, with the help of a solar cooker model, gave others tips to use energy properly in the kitchen and at homes. Principal Arjinder Singh advised the student-teachers to implement these energy conservation strategies as it will have a positive impact on their lives.

SD girl bags bronze in CBSE Cluster

Mehtab Kaur, a student of Class VII of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, has brought laurels to the school by bagging bronze medalin 100 m race (U-14) in CBSE Athletic Cluster XVIII held at Innocent Hearts School, Loharan. She covered the race in 14.67 sec. The Principal, Priyanka Sharma, congratulated the student on her success and wished her luck for her future endeavours.

Skill workshop held at Cambridge

To upgrade the skills and proficiency of the educators and to provide them awareness and to help them explore various career options, a workshop was organised in Cambridge Innovative School by CBSE on Skill Education. R.P Singh, Joint Secretary, Skill Education, CBSE, supervised the event. The panel of dignitaries included Dr.Jay Prakash, Head of Department, Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Ambica from Intel Digital Programmes in India, and Bhupinder Singh, Head of Skill Education from BCM Arya School, Ludhiana, Gaurav, Head of Media, along with 200 participants which included Principal Sahodya and members of different schools under Hubs Of Learning. The events also included sessions on careers in the sector of media, financial markets, and hospitality and information technology. Along with this Thinking Skills, Social Skills, Emotional Skills and their importance was also explained in detail.

St Soldier holds Annual Sports Meet

To increase the interest of students in sports, an annual sports meet was organised by St Soldier Divine Public School Model House branch, in which students from pre primary wing to class V participated. Sack race, lemon race, three leg race, frog race, spoon, balloon, shoe race etc. were conducted for the students. In ball race, Deepika, Ayan stood first, Lavya, Bhavya stood second, Ritika, Japleen stood third. In spoon race, Radhika, Dev came first, Angel, Radhika second, Shivam, Yashnoor third. In frog race, Ayush, Ashutosh, Harpreet, Sourav got first, Kapish, Bhupinder, Aditya, Jessica were second, Garvit, Shivam, Daksh, Rudra third. Principal Anuradha Sharma felicitated the winning students.

Student shines in lawn Tennis

Mayank, a student of Blooming Dales School, secured the third position in the AITA National lawn tennis Tournament. Principal Vani Sehgal said that Mayank studying in class V participated in All India AITA National Ranking Tennis Tournament organised by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association in which he participated in the second round of the under-16 AITA National Series. On this victory, Principal Vani Sehgal honoured Mayank by giving him a certificate for winning. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra said that the best players for the country start from childhood.

KMV NCC Cadets attend training

NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya - Senior Under Officer Vajinder Kaur and Under Officer Shruti Singh brought laurels to KMV by attending 16-day training at the prestigious Super 30 SSB Coaching Capsule Camp by renowned SSB Coaching Academy, Impact, Mohali. The 16-day training at SSB camp included coaching in Interview skills, Self Description, Group Planning Task, Group Story, Group Discussion, Group Obstacles, Situation Reaction Test, Word Association Test and General Awareness. Lectures were also delivered on what SSB is actually all about and they were also told how to develop leadership traits, officer like qualities and evolve an impressive bearing. The highlight of the camp was a trial five-day SSB procedure at the end of the coaching. Cadets were taught by Army Officers in appearing for the SSB interview. Principal Prof Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such trainings are a vital part of holistic education.